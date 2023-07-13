Tapestry of sustainable bliss

A weekend oasis of eco-wellness delights

IN the bustling heart of Kuala Lumpur, a hidden gem of serenity awaited me at the PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts. The hotel is revolutionising travel with its latest range of eco-wellness experiences. Set amidst enchanting biophilic gardens, guests can now indulge in multi-sensory offerings like Conscious Dining menus, signature Urban Farms, Sleep Ritual turn-down amenities, and mindful wellness programmes. With a focus on mindfulness and reconnecting with nature, PARKROYAL COLLECTION aims to inspire guests to live well while nurturing the environment. This ground-breaking approach to hospitality sets a new standard for sustainable and transformative travel experiences. Embarking on a two-day, one-night journey of eco-wellness, I found myself immersed in a world where nature’s embrace and personal well-being harmoniously intertwined. From the moment I stepped through the hotel’s grand entrance, it was clear that this was not an ordinary retreat. It was an oasis of beauty, care, and rejuvenation.

As I ventured into the hotel lobby, the warm smiles and gracious greetings from the staff immediately set the tone for the exceptional experiences that lay ahead. The sight before me was a feast for the eyes, with opulent decor reflecting the hotel’s commitment to eco-conscious design. It was a perfect balance of elegance and sustainability, inviting me to embark on a memorable eco-wellness journey. Entering my room, I was spellbound by its breathtaking beauty. The elegant furnishings, earthy tones, and panoramic views of the cityscape combined to create a tranquil haven. It was a testament to the hotel’s dedication to providing guests with an environment that soothes the senses and rejuvenates the soul. At 3PM, the eco-wellness activities commenced with a captivating urban farm tour. Nestled within the hotel’s grounds, the farm was a verdant paradise brimming with a kaleidoscope of herbs, fruits, and vegetables. Here, the hotel showcased their commitment to sustainable practises, utilising the farm’s bountiful harvests to prepare fresh, delectable meals for the guests. It was a true farm-to-table experience, replete with flavours that danced on the palate and nourished the body.

After the farm tour, we gathered for a mindful drinking session, where the fruits of the urban farm’s labour were transformed into an elixir of wellness. The resulting drink was an embodiment of pure bliss – a concoction that awakened the senses, revitalised the body, and left a refreshing trace of nature’s abundance on our tongues. Re-energised and intrigued, we moved on to a delightful snack break. What awaited us was an assortment of unique, healthy snacks that defied convention. From the quinoa salmon nasi lemak bungkus to the quail egg with mango chutney on rice crackers, each bite was a fusion of flavours, creativity, and well-being. Amidst these culinary marvels, we engaged in a fascinating conversation about simple nutrition tips, discovering new ways to nourish ourselves and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

As the day progressed, we delved deeper into the realm of holistic well-being. An introduction to restful sleep captivated our attention as the hotel revealed a concoction designed to enhance our nocturnal rejuvenation. The promise of a better night’s sleep fueled our anticipation, leaving us eager to embrace the hotel’s innovative approach to wellness. The afternoon continued with a transformative KUEM relaxation workshop at the renowned St Gregory spa. The skilled practitioners guided us through a journey of self-discovery, imparting invaluable techniques for achieving inner peace and tranquility. The workshop’s insightful teachings and practical tools were gifts that would accompany us long after the weekend came to a close. After a brief respite to recharge our spirits, we reconvened for a consciously prepared dinner – a grand celebration of wellness lifestyle cuisine. Each dish artfully embodied the hotel’s commitment to sustainability, healthy consumption, and a delightful dining experience. From the moment we sampled the nutritious breads to the final indulgence of a decadent dessert, we revelled in a symphony of flavours that nourished both body and soul.