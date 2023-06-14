Taste Mexico’s finest at Chachi

Chef Vic believes the essential ingredient for success in the culinary world is a generous portion of hard work

MEXICAN street food is vibrant culinary experience that embodies the rich flavours and vibrant culture of Mexico. Whether it’s the smoky and spicy notes of tacos al pastor or the irresistible sweetness of churros dusted with cinnamon and sugar, Mexican street food never fails to excite the senses. With bold flavours, diverse ingredients, and a bustling atmosphere, indulging in Mexican street food is like embarking on a delicious adventure that will leave you craving for more. Chachi is a hidden gem when it comes to exceptional Mexican street food. This restaurant captures the essence of Mexican street cuisine and deserves more recognition for its incredible offerings. Founded by Chef Vicneswara Thenamirtham (Vic), Chachi has become a culinary destination that showcases authentic flavours and a unique vision. Chef Vic’s journey to success has been one of determination and unwavering passion. Starting his culinary career at a young age, he enrolled in culinary art school but left before graduation due to dissatisfaction with conventional approaches. He then embarked on a path of independent exploration, working in various restaurants to broaden his understanding and knowledge. What sets Vic apart is his refusal to confine himself to a specific cuisine. For him, it’s all about continuous learning and creating balance through diverse flavours.

Bringing Mexican street food to the masses In 2020, Vic took the leap and opened Chachi, his own restaurant where he could showcase his creativity and share his unique culinary vision with the world. Chachi initially started as Big Brooklyn Pizza but underwent a rebranding effort to focus on Mexican cuisine. Vic saw an opportunity to introduce the vibrant flavours of Mexican street food to the community, as the SS15 area lacked options in comparison to other culinary offerings. By embracing the allure of Mexican street food, Chachi carved its own niche in the food scene, catering to the taste buds of locals seeking something different and delightful. Vic’s astute understanding of the market, combined with his culinary expertise, allowed Chachi to flourish and become a beloved spot for those craving authentic and affordable Mexican street food experiences in the SS15 area. According to Vic, the key to success lies in hard work, unwavering dedication, and a positive attitude. He believes in using quality ingredients, providing exceptional hospitality, and offering affordable prices. Vic ensures that every customer feels welcome and satisfied with their experience at Chachi.

Chachi’s uniqueness and authenticity are sources of pride for Vic. Each dish is crafted with authentic ideas gathered during his travel experiences, ensuring a genuine culinary journey for diners. The portions served at Chachi are generous, offering customers a satisfying meal at an affordable price. Vic’s love for colourful and vibrant elements served as his main inspiration when creating Chachi. This mindset influenced not only the food but also the overall interior design, with a focus on achieving a great balance. Great tunes, lively ambiance and great food Upon entering Chachi, we were greeted by a warm and friendly atmosphere that instantly made us feel comfortable. The staff members were incredibly welcoming, creating an inviting environment that set the stage for an exceptional dining experience. However, what truly stood out to me was the carefully curated music that filled the air. The upbeat songs and uplifting tunes added a touch of vibrancy to the entire dining experience, creating a lively and energetic ambiance. It was as if the music had the power to elevate the flavours and make everything taste even better. Our taste buds were treated to an array of delectable dishes at Chachi.

To kick off the culinary journey, we savoured the flavourful Chicken Al Pastor Nachos, a tantalising starter. The main courses impressed us with their diverse flavours, including the succulent Lamb Taco and tangy Pickle Onion Taco, savoury Chicken Tinga Taco, an indulgent Fried Chicken and Rice Bake, and a satisfying Slow Cooked Beef Burrito. The Lamb Taco at Chachi delighted with its succulent flavours, while the Tangy Pickle Onion Taco added a zesty and refreshing twist to the culinary experience. The Chicken Rice Bake at Chachi impressed not only with its delicious flavours but also with its generous portion size. The dish was super filling, leaving us satisfied and content after every bite. The combination of tender chicken and flavourful rice in this hearty meal made it a perfect choice for those seeking a satisfying and fulfilling dining experience. The Chicken Tinga taco at Chachi stole my heart with its tender, chicken and amazing flavours – a definite favourite for chicken lovers. While I couldn’t personally indulge in the beef dishes, my colleague enthusiastically shared that the beef at Chachi was a culinary marvel. According to their account, the beef was described as exceptionally flavourful and tender, a testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant.

Rich and refreshing beverages To complement the mouth-watering feast, we indulged in refreshing beverages. The Strawberry Milkshake delighted with its creamy sweetness, while the Caramel Biscoff Shake enticed us with its rich, caramel-infused goodness. Each sip perfectly complemented the bold flavours of the dishes, providing a delightful balance. The culinary experience at Chachi was a true delight, offering a harmonious blend of diverse flavours, creative combinations, and satisfying portions. From the starters to the main courses and the delightful shakes, every bite and sip left us wanting more, a testament to the culinary expertise and passion that Vic and his team put into every dish.