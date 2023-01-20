Tastylicious Indian mutton recipes

TENDER, flavoursome, succulent and sensational – if these words are enough to get you salivating, then these popular mutton recipes are definitely going to take you to seventh heaven.

To prepare these mouthwatering mutton dishes, you don't need to be a culinary pro, and these simple steps are enough to make a dish the whole family will love.

To learn more, keep reading.

MUTTON CURRY

Mutton curry is a one-pot dish where mutton is marinated and cooked with lots of spices, herbs, onions, tomatoes and yogurt. It is a curry dish originating from the Indian sub-continent.

Ingredients

-> 1kg curry cut mutton

-> 6-8 peppercorns

-> 1 chopped tomato

-> 2-3 keys

-> 4 dry red chillies broken into bits

-> 2 tsp chili powder

-> 1 tsp coriander powder

-> 1 tsp cumin powder

-> 2 tsp ginger and garlic paste

-> Salt (to taste)

-> 2 quartered potatoes

-> 2 big onions sliced

-> 2-3 tbsp oil

-> 2 pieces of cinnamon bark

instructions

1. Parboil the mutton or lamb with a pinch of turmeric and salt in a water until tender.

2. Heat oil in a pan and fry the onions, red chilies, peppercorns and spices till golden brown.

3. Add the ginger-garlic paste and fry for a few minutes to take away the raw taste.

4. Add the chopped tomatoes and fry well.

5. Meanwhile make a paste of the chilli powder, coriander powder and cumin powder with a little water. Add this paste and fry well till the oil separates from the mixture.

6. Add the potato and let it cook until 80% done.

7. Add the precooked meat and mix well. Fry for a few minutes.

8. Add a cup of stock and cook on medium heat for a few minutes.

9. Keep frying till the gravy is thick and dark brown. Pour water and simmer for a few more minutes then remove the heat.