Tastylicious Indian mutton recipes

TENDER, flavoursome, succulent and sensational – if these words are enough to get you salivating, then these popular mutton recipes are definitely going to take you to seventh heaven.
To prepare these mouthwatering mutton dishes, you don't need to be a culinary pro, and these simple steps are enough to make a dish the whole family will love.
To learn more, keep reading.
MUTTON CURRY
Mutton curry is a one-pot dish where mutton is marinated and cooked with lots of spices, herbs, onions, tomatoes and yogurt. It is a curry dish originating from the Indian sub-continent.
Ingredients
-> 1kg curry cut mutton
-> 6-8 peppercorns
-> 1 chopped tomato
-> 2-3 keys
-> 4 dry red chillies broken into bits
-> 2 tsp chili powder
-> 1 tsp coriander powder
-> 1 tsp cumin powder
-> 2 tsp ginger and garlic paste
-> Salt (to taste)
-> 2 quartered potatoes
-> 2 big onions sliced
-> 2-3 tbsp oil
-> 2 pieces of cinnamon bark
instructions
1. Parboil the mutton or lamb with a pinch of turmeric and salt in a water until tender.
2. Heat oil in a pan and fry the onions, red chilies, peppercorns and spices till golden brown.
3. Add the ginger-garlic paste and fry for a few minutes to take away the raw taste.
4. Add the chopped tomatoes and fry well.
5. Meanwhile make a paste of the chilli powder, coriander powder and cumin powder with a little water. Add this paste and fry well till the oil separates from the mixture.
6. Add the potato and let it cook until 80% done.
7. Add the precooked meat and mix well. Fry for a few minutes.
8. Add a cup of stock and cook on medium heat for a few minutes.
9. Keep frying till the gravy is thick and dark brown. Pour water and simmer for a few more minutes then remove the heat.
MUTTON TIKKA MASALA
Mutton tikka masala is a classic curried dish with soft tender chunks of chargrilled mutton, simmered briefly in a delicious and super aromatic tikka masala sauce/gravy. The dish consists of two components; one is mutton tikka and the other is the masala, which is the gravy or sauce in which the tikka is simmered.
Ingredients
-> 1kg curry cut mutton
-> 5 tablespoons lemon juice
-> 2 tablespoons tikka masala
-> 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste
-> 2 tablespoons chilli powder
-> 1 tablespoon jeera powder
-> Salt to taste
-> Oil as needed
Ingredients for gravy
-> 4 tbsp onion paste
-> 4 tbsp ginger garlic paste
-> 1 tbsp yogurt
-> 1 tbsp garam masala
-> 1 tbsp cumin powder
-> 1 tbsp turmeric powder
-> 1 tbsp red chilli powder
-> 3 tbsp mustard oil
-> Salt (to taste)
-> Black cardamom
-> Green cardamom
-> Cinnamon stick
-> 1 tsp dried red chilli
-> 1 tsp coriander powder
instructions
1. In a bowl, combine the lemon juice, jeera powder, chilli powder, tikka masala, salt, and ginger garlic paste.
2. Add mutton to it and marinate. Leave aside for 30-40 minutes.
3. Place pieces of mutton on a pan, add oil and cook for 10-15 minutes.
4. Now to make the gravy, heat oil in a frying pan.
5. Add red chilli, cardamom and cinnamon. Let it temper for a few minutes.
6. Now add the onion paste and cook.
7. When the onion paste begins to brown, add ginger garlic paste and stir.
8. Add yogurt, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and salt.
9. Place fried mutton tikka into the gravy.
10. Serve with chopped coriander leaves.
MUTTON KORMA
Korma is a popular Mughlai dish, from the Indian sub-continent where meat is slow cooked with spices, onions, yogurt, nut or seed paste. The word “korma” is derived from the Urdu word “qorma” meaning “braise”.
Ingredients
-> 1kg mutton
-> 2 chopped onions
-> 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste
-> 1-2 green chillies
-> 1 cup yogurt
-> 1 tsp each of spices (turmeric, black pepper, red chilli powder and salt to taste)
-> 2 keys
-> 2 cardamom
-> 1 stick cinnamon
-> 1 tbsp ghee
instructions
1. Put the mutton in a bowl. Add cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, turmeric, black pepper, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste and salt.
2. Add a cup of yogurt to mutton and stir it well. Leave the mutton for around 2-3 hours to marinate in the spices.
3. Fry the chopped onions properly in oil and blend them in a mixer to make a powder.
4. In a cooking pot, heat some ghee. Transfer the marinated mutton into it, and let it cook on low flame for at least 30 minutes.
5. After a few minutes, add the onion powder to the mutton curry along with 2-3 small cups of water. Stir it well and cover the vessel to let it cook properly.
6. After a few minutes, add nutmeg powder and cardamom powder to the dish and continue to stir it.
7. Check the dish's consistency, it should be thick. Make sure that the mutton is juicy, tender and easily separates from the bone.
8. Let the dish cook on low flame, if required.
9. And your mutton korma is ready to serve. Don't forget to garnish it with some coriander leaves before serving.