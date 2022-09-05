Taylor Hawkins honoured at tribute concert

FOLLOWING musician Taylor Hawkins’ sudden death five months ago, emotions ran high during the tribute concert dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer last Saturday, at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The venue saw a 75,000-strong crowd of diehard fans watching some of the biggest names in music celebrate his life and legacy.

Those that were present claimed that the sense of intimacy was never lost during the concert, which ran for six hours, with over 50 songs being played.

Throughout the period, Foo Fighters and their fans were able to grieve together as one collective family, and honouring Hawkins in the only appropriate way: by rocking out.

Dave Grohl, being the central figure behind the band and concert, was on stage the longest, switching between the guitar, bass and drums, and the lead singer.

Beyond his performative stamina, Grohl spared no expense to ensure that the evening was a celebration worthy of rock legend. The six hours were scripted down to the second, each performer and song choice bearing some sort of special connection to Hawkins.

The other musicians that were part of the concert included Paul McCartney, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Darkness’ Rufus Taylor, The Struts’ Luke Spiller, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich

Early in the concert, even comedian Dave Chappelle appeared on-stage to discuss the night he hosted Saturday Night Live in November 2020 during which Foo Fighters served as musical guest, and how he spent time with Hawkins and the drummer’s son, Shane.

After every guest drummer was rotated out, the final drummer that joined Foo Fighters on stage was Shane, who belted out My Hero on the drum kit.

Shane, at only 16 years old, played with the vigour and ferocity of two drummers, to the excited raving of the crowd, who responded as though they were watching Hawkins himself behind the kit.

The tribute concert ended on a high note, with Grohl closing the evening with a gripping performance of Everlong.

“If everything could ever feel this real forever / If anything could ever be this good again,” Grohl sang, performing the song by himself and singing to an audience of one; his brother and bandmate of 25 years.