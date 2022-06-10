Taylor Hawkins’s wife thanksed fans for emotional support

THE late Taylor Hawkins’s wife, Alison, recently shared that she is extremely grateful to fans of the Foo Fighters for helping her family get through “this time of unimaginable grief.”

In a statement posted on Instagram earlier this week, Alison thanked the fans who had sent messages of support and love following Taylor’s untimely death on March 25 while touring with the band in Colombia.

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” read her statement.

“Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.”

She then concluded her post by honouring her late husband's band’s music, and encouraging fans to do so.

“Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him the most to honour Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.”

Alison’s statement was her first since the death of her husband was announced, and coincides with his band’s announcement of two upcoming tribute concerts.

The pair of concerts will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sept 3, and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sept 27.