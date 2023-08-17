Taylor’s heart of gold

DESPITE the scorching, hot summer, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour crew has reason to be anything but cruel.

The renowned pop superstar surprised her hardworking team, including dancers, riggers, sound technicians, and catering staff, with generous bonuses exceeding US$55 million (RM255 million).

In addition to this, Taylor gifted truckers on her tour US$100,000 (RM463,000) each during her stop in Santa Clara.

Since kicking off the tour in March in Arizona, Swift has been wowing fans with a 44-song setlist that spans her entire career.

The concerts have also seen appearances from famous friends like Miles Teller, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Paul Rudd.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift has exciting plans for the future, announcing her intention to tour Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America.

Amidst the release of her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Swift surprised fans during her Kansas City tour stop by bringing out Joey King, Presley Cash, and Taylor Lautner, who starred in her music videos and had a brief relationship with her in the past.

Upon the release of the album, Swift expressed gratitude for the memories and the chance to reclaim her work.