Taylor’s new bite-size learning method

Burgeoning work, burnout, and a decline in employee engagement in the workplace, (during and after Covid-19 pandemic) have resulted in the “Great Resignation”, whereby Gen Z professionals reject hustle culture and adopt the “Quiet Quitting” trend.

In Malaysia, however, working adults realised that they need to upskill and reskill and get more training and development to stay relevant in the current times, but further studies meant having to strike a balance between a career, life, and study.

Often, working adults who have enrolled themselves in a Masters programme find themselves lacking time to spend with family as they are required to allocate hours to watch online lecture videos. But now they have a new option.

Taylor’s University offers a smart solution that saves and manages time effectively.

On Feb 9, Taylor’s University launched Taylor’s 100% Online Postrgraduate Programmes which offer flexible, engaging and adaptive online programmes, at the Taylor’s VX Learning Threatre. The event was attended by local media, with online participation by media members from South East Asian countries like Vietnam and Indonesia.

Taylor’s introduced the Nano Learning Method, an asynchronous learning experience that incorporates bite-sized content to help students upskill and reskill for the current job market.

Students can pick up bite-size videos (two to five minute segments) coupled with clever design that are accessible from anywhere, in any country and at any time, without having to sacrifice a huge amount of time that could be better spent with family.

Usually, online programmes provide students with long videos, and they have to spend hours listening to lectures and reading text-based information with 1,000 to 3,000 words. This is completely different with Nano Learning, according to Taylor’s University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, Professor Dr. Pradeep Nair.

He explained: “The rapid industry changes and the resultant gaps at local and global scales require the workforce to be armed with new skills and multi-disciplinary knowledge to advance their careers. Working adults, however, face challenges in terms of time and flexibility to further their education.”

“Taylor’s 100% online Postgraduate programmes address these dilemmas as they give everyone an opportunity to further their education through bite-sized, highly flexible content while maintaining a healthy social learning environment.”

The University offers Postgraduate Certificate in Education, Master of Applied Computing, Master of Teaching and Learning, Master of Global Hospitality Management, and Master of Business Administration.

Students can opt to join five different intakes in January, March, June, August, or October.

Taylor’s Digital Pro-Vice Chancellor Pierre-Louis Romain Genier, who developed the study module, said it took a team of ten people and eight to nine months to create just one module content, which are interactive, comes with activities, assessments.

Explaining further, he said, there is no particular timetable that restricts students and students have the freedom to select one or more videos to watch at their preferred time.

In addition, the programme also offers a support system while academic advisors and facilitators would reply quickly.

“Our focus is to ensure the online experience has the same value and quality as the campus-based experience,” said Pradeep during the press conference.

The programme designed to cater to not just Gen Y (30s) and Z (20s) that are already in working force.

“Secondly, we designed the programme to cater to the future market, and we believe bite-sized nano learning is the way to go,” he said.

Members of the media were given a first-hand experience of the Nano Learning Method and its content with a facilitator at a computer lab.

The costs and duration of the course is the same with the campus-based Masters programme, which is open to local and foreign students.