Taylor Swift donates while on tour

TAYLOR Swift has managed to once again spread love and kindness through an outstanding donation made to the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, all while performing for two nights at Detroit’s Ford Field on her currently ongoing Eras Tour.

The donation was announced by the food bank itself, as they posted last Friday via Facebook sharing a quote from Swift herself, “No matter what happens in life, be good to people.”

“These words ring true today with Taylor’s surprise donation to Gleaners during her #TSTheErasTour stop in #Detroit,“ the social media post continued. “Thank you for making an impact and empowering kids and families with nutritious food!”

As it was reported, the amount that was donated was not disclosed to the public but was vaguely described to be on the generous side.

“Taylor Swift’s support of food banks across the country comes at such a critical time for so many emergency food providers — when resources are down and need is up,” Kristin Sokul, a representative for Gleaners, said in a statement.

“Her generosity goes beyond dollars for meals,” Sokul continued. “The space in her heart will empower households across Southeast Michigan to live happier, healthier lives and elevate the important issue of food security so others who have the ability to help can be inspired by her example. The entire Gleaners team is so grateful for this incredible gift.”

During her two-night Detroit stop, Swift played to hundreds of thousands of adoring and loyal fans, spreading joy and positivity, onstage and offstage.

While Swift is known for her talent and beauty, it’s also widely known that she is full of generosity, having a long history of actively giving to charity. It all started back in October 2011 when she donated US$70,000 (RM323,000) in books to her hometown library. Since then, she’s helped multiple fans, schools, foundations, relief efforts and food banks, continuing to be an inspiration to us all.