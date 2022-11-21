Taylor Swift fans in the US distressed by concert ticket woes

FANS of singer Taylor Swift who have been trying to get tickets to her US-based Eras Tour have been livid over the difficulties they have faced trying to purchase tickets online.

Attempts to navigate the website of Ticketmaster for a much-hyped pre-sale ended in chaos with the site repeatedly crashing, leaving many people empty-handed. The tour’s general public sale was later cancelled due to “insufficient remaining ticket inventory”; and amid mounting pressure from her fans that she rectify or at least address the situation, Swift finally broke her silence on the matter.

The Midnights singer-songwriter – who has maintained a famously close relationship with her fans – posted a lengthy, heartfelt message in her Instagram stories, offering no “excuses,” but saying it has been “excruciating for [her] to just watch mistakes happen” and added how upset she was that countless disgruntled Swifties felt “like they went through several bear attacks” to secure tickets – or were unable to purchase tickets at all.

Making things worse were the fact that some fans reported that they had been charged multiple times for ticket sales that did not end up completing, leaving them hundreds of dollars in debt.

The issue became so widespread that it even caught the attention of US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who called out Ticketmaster’s monopolisation of the concert industry.

This was Swift’s first time working with Ticketmaster. The singer normally has her own team to handle concert ticketing issues, such as in 2014 when she embarked on her worldwide Red Tour, which included her first and currently only stop in Malaysia. She revelaed to fans that at first she had been hesitant handing over such an immense responsibility to an outside party, knowing that the demand for tickets would be massive.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked [Ticketmaster], multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,“ Swift wrote on her Instagram Story.

Swift’s Eras Tour is expected to kick off in March 2023, with 20 tour dates in the US for the first leg.