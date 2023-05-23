Taylor Swift is happier than ever on tour

OVER the weekend, Taylor Swift was performing at the Gillette Stadium in Boston during her ongoing Eras Tour, when she decided to get personal.

The singer stopped for a moment before singing the track Question...? from the Midnights album to tell fans exactly how she was feeling.

“I have just never been as happy in all aspects of my life,“ she told the crowd.

“I just want to thank you for being a part of that,“ she added. The singer has famously developed a close relationship with her fans over the years.

She then continues: “It’s not just the tour; I don’t know. My life finally feels like it makes sense.”

She said she felt like playing the song because it brought back a lot of happy memories for her.

Taylor, 33, has broken up with her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and she is allegedly dating rocker Matty Healy from the band the 1975. She has been captured with the English singer-songwriter, by photographers over the past several weeks.

Her Eras tour, which is named due to the fact that it will take fans on a journey through the musical eras of her career, has seen several celebrities partying among the crowds. Most recently country star Keith Urban and actress wife Nicole Kidman were spotted at a show.