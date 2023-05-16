Taylor Swift pauses concert to defend fan

TAYLOR SWIFT has always had a strong reputation for genuinely caring about her fans.

During the singer’s recent performance on the Eras Tour in Philadelphia over the weekend, Swift intervened to assist a concert-goer in the audience, and footage of the incident has gone viral on Twitter.

The 25-second clip captured at the Lincoln Financial Field shows Swift interrupting her rendition of the 2014 hit Bad Blood to repeatedly ask security members to lay off a fan as a confrontation developed.

Swift can be heard shouting, “She’s fine,“ expressing noticeable distress at what she witnessed. She paused once more to say, “She wasn’t doing anything,“ before yelling “Hey, stop” twice.

It remains unclear from the videos what prompted Swift’s intervention. Nonetheless, shortly after the on-stage interruption, she resumed singing Bad Blood without any difficulties, which may be regarded as an appropriate song choice for the moment.

The incident between the fan and security guard at the Lincoln Financial Field show was harder to confirm. Attendees said the fan was either confronted for being too close to a barricade or pulled away for taking photos, which are in fact allowed on the tour.

Swift reps could not immediately be reached for comment.

Social media users praised the singer for being aware of what was going on in the audience during her performance.

However, the news also drew some criticism from those who jumped in to say that a performer should not interrupt security during a show.