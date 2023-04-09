$!TaylorMade and United Arrows release third collection

UNITED Arrows, a Japanese clothing brand known for its urban utilitarian style collaborations with brands like New Balance, The North Face and more, has recently revealed its third collaborative effort with golf brand TaylorMade.

To strengthen the connection between golf and fashion, Yosuke Sasagawa, a stylist well-versed in contemporary golf culture both in Japan and abroad, has taken the creative helm of this collection.

With keywords like street, urban, military, outdoor, ninja and utility, they’ve begun a journey to pioneer a completely novel style previously unexplored in this domain.

Another noteworthy aspect is the collection’s unisex appeal, designed to be enjoyed by anyone regardless of gender, which takes a fresh approach compared to previous releases.

The primary colour palette includes various shades of khaki and black, complemented by occasional white and high-visibility items.