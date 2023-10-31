Team Spirit wins The International, becomes two-time champions

THE International 2023 concluded with Team Spirit’s remarkable display of dominance over the runner-ups, Gaimin Gladiators, securing a convincing 3-0 victory in the Grand Finals on October 30.

The triumphant Team Spirit consisted of players: Illya “Yatoro” Mulyarchuk, Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov, Myroslav “Mira” Kolpakov, Yaroslav “Miposhka” Naidenov, and Denis “Larl” Sigitov. Their outstanding performance earned them a prize of USD1,422,796 (equivalent to RM6,776,066).

Team Spirit has now secured their place in The International’s history as the second team to claim the championship twice, an accomplishment previously only achieved by OG in 2018 and 2019.

Remarkably, four of their members, with the exception of Larl, triumphed in The International 2021 to add to this remarkable feat.