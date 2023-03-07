Teamwork through thrilling adventures

BUZZ team’s unforgettable team-building experience at Genting Skyworlds

IN the fast-paced world of business, effective teamwork is the key to success. A team that functions seamlessly, communicates efficiently, and collaborates effectively can achieve remarkable results. To foster such a team, organisations often turn to team-building activities. These activities provide a unique opportunity for team members to connect, build trust, and strengthen their working relationships. Buzz’s recent team-building experience at Genting Skyworlds serves as a testament to the transformative power of these adventures in enhancing teamwork and achieving shared goals. We embarked on a thrilling journey to Genting Skyworlds, our destination for the team-building event. The bus ride provided an ideal setting for team members to mingle, exchange ideas, and begin the process of bonding. Excitement and anticipation filled the air as we approached our destination, ready to embark on an adventure that would challenge and unite us.

Unveiling the Challenge Upon arrival, we were directed to gather at the second entrance, where we were handed media tags, marking the beginning of their unforgettable team-building experience. The event was designed as an exhilarating “exploratory challenge,“ with teams being divided into groups of eight. This division ensured a diverse mix of personalities, skills, and perspectives within each team, setting the stage for a dynamic and enriching journey. We had to navigate various locations, perform tasks, and race against the clock to the finish line. Hints and Hurdles The team-building event unfolded as a series of challenges, each requiring collaboration, problem-solving, and effective communication. At the heart of these challenges was the integration of amusement park rides, transforming the experience into a truly immersive adventure. The first station, named Central Park, welcomed us with the adrenaline-pumping ride, ESD Global Defender. As we boarded the ride, one member remained on the ground, presenting a board with three words. Amidst the hair-raising 360-degree motion, our task was to decipher the words, relying on concentration and coordination. This challenge demanded unity and quick thinking, pushing the team members to trust their instincts and work together seamlessly.

The second station, Ice Age, introduced a unique test of observation and non-verbal communication. In the ride called Ice Age: Expedition Thin Ice, the team members were tasked with silently acting out various animals they encountered after going on that ride. The teammate left behind had to decipher these gestures, relying solely on non-verbal cues. This activity emphasised the importance of non-verbal communication, building trust, and enhancing understanding among the team members. A Wet and Wild Voyage Our final mission unfolded on the ride called Epic Voyage to Moonhaven. This immersive, water-based adventure required the team members to don raincoats provided by the organisers. Excitement filled the air as they set sail. As the boat navigated through the enchanting setting, we were greeted with splashes of water, heightening the exhilaration and creating an atmosphere of shared thrill. This wet and wild voyage reinforced the team’s unity as we laughed, cheered, and supported each other through the exciting challenges presented by the ride. It was an experience that not only brought us closer together but also highlighted the beauty of collaboration amidst the unpredictable twists and turns of their journey.