IN the teaser for Season 5 of The Crown released over the weekend during Netflix’s Tudum event, Prince Charles (played by Dominic West) and Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) relationship unravels under the watchful eye of Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton).

The timing of its release could not have been worse for the recently declared King Charles, whose popularity has surged since he became monarch, as it will remind viewers of the darkest years of his life, when he was the least popular member of the Royal family.

According to The Telegraph, a senior royal source stressed that The Crown is “a drama not a documentary” after the release of the teaser and notably, in 2020, the UK government had requested that Netflix add disclaimers to that effect in front of episodes of The Crown. Netflix declined.

An “unnamed friend of King Charles”, per the report, described the drama as “exploitative”, and said Netflix has “no qualms about mangling people’s reputations.”

“What people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this,” the source said.

However, actor Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, told The Today Show that he “heard” the Queen watched the series. Smith also revealed that Prince Harry has jokingly called him “granddad” for portraying the late ruler.

This year, series creator Peter Morgan mentioned that The Crown is a “love letter” to the late Queen and production even paused in the middle of shooting its sixth and supposedly final season “out of respect” to the grieving royal family following the her death on Sept 8.

The final two seasons of The Crown are set to span the 1990s to the year 2003, with Season 6 including Princess Diana’s death.

Jonathan Pryce joins the cast as Prince Philip, with Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Season 5 premieres Nov 9 on Netflix.