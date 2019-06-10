10 times the zoom with Reno

OPPO now has a contender in the zoom arena with the launch of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

Not to be confused by the RM1,999 Oppo Reno, this flagship Reno Zoom proudly wears its 10 times optical zoom capabilities in its name and holds the ability to go up to 60x digital zoom.

Three cameras – a Sony 48MP IMX586 sensor and primary lens, a 13MP sensor with a telephoto lens, and an 8MP sensor with a wide-angle lens – make up the smartphone’s ‘tri-lens’ rear camera setup.

Another feature is its 6.6-inch OLED display and thin bezels: 93.1% of the phone’s face is its screen.

This is made possible thanks to its Pivot-Rising Structure front-facing the camera.

Think of it as a pop-up selfie camera that swivels up like a wedge instead.

The brains of this smartphone are the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 mobile platform paired with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

This is the engine that lets the Reno 10x Zoom create good-looking photos, enhance games, and run its ColorOS 6 user interface.

All of this is then powered by a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging technology. In other words, it uses a lot of power, it can store a lot of power, and it can replenish that power really fast.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom comes in ocean green and jet black with pre-orders now open till June 17.

Pre-orders will receive a smartphone Gimbal stabiliser, extended one-year warranty, and a screen protection warranty, worth a total of RM877.

For more, visit the Oppo official website.