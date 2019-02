AS PROMISED, Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest series of flagship smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 live stream from the US city of San Francisco last week, which marked the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy series.

Four models from the Galaxy S10 series – the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ (128GB), and Galaxy S10+ (512GB) – have been made available for pre-order in Malaysia from Feb 22, but a check on the website that day showed the S10 and S10+ pre-order stocks all but snapped up and the S10e going fast.

This is not surprising as Samsung has promised that the Galaxy S10 series will have the best display, camera, performance, and ecosystem you have ever seen in a Galaxy device.

Starting with the display, all four Galaxy S10 models available in Malaysia are fitted with the world’s first Dynamic Amoled display. This translates to pictures and videos looking better than ever before with higher contrast, brighter colours, and more realistic-looking images which are still visible under sunlight.

But there is more. The display is also home to the Infinity-O array of sensors, and the first-ever in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner. In other words, more screen in a smaller phone body.

There’s no notch, just a dark spot on the top right of the display, and a more secure fingerprint scanner built into the screen itself. Note that the in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner is not available for the Galaxy S10e.

This is also the first time a Galaxy S series phone is fitted with an Ultra Wide Lens, perfect for those big landscapes or large group photos. On top of that, the S10s has Super Steady video recording using digital video stabilisation.

In theory, if this works as advertised, you can say goodbye to shaky videos, and you may not even need that handheld phone gimbal any more.

UHD video recording capability is now available for both front and rear cameras and, in an industry first, the rear camera lets you record in HDR10+ (a royalty-free, open format created by Samsung).

Even the AI Camera in the S10 received an upgrade. The Scene Optimiser can now recognise and accurately process more scenes, and the Shot Suggestion can now automatically recommend better photo compositions, so your subject is always framed perfectly.

The Galaxy S10e has dual cameras with OIS made up of a wide angle 12MP f1.5/f2.4 camera, and a 16MP f2.2 camera that is capable of 0.5x optical zoom.

The other models have an additional telephoto 12MP f2.4 camera while all models also sport a 10MP f1.9 selfie camera.

On paper, it looks like Samsung did not compromise on any of the cameras in the S10. While smartphones with multiple cameras usually comprise cameras of different quality, the ones on the S10 are all practical options, and of the same high quality.

Of course, when it comes to performance, the Galaxy S10 variants get the best. For us, Samsung offers the Exynos 9820 Octa chipset across the board.

All available units also come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, except for the Galaxy S10e which has 6GB of RAM, and the Galaxy S10+ (512GB) which has half a TB of storage.

Additionally, Samsung loaded the Galaxy S10 with what it calls “AI-powered performance enhancements”.

The new AI software on the Galaxy S10 automatically optimises battery, CPU, RAM, and even device temperature based on how you use your phone. With Intelligent WiFi, the Galaxy S10 can seamlessly switch between WiFi and LTE, as well as alert you about potentially-risky WiFi connections.

There are also two other enhancements, Bixby Routines and Wireless PowerShare.

Bixby Routines lets you set up and use a single command to trigger a set of actions on the Galaxy S10. For example, a bedtime command would dim the screen, turn the phone silent, and turn off all SmartThings-connected devices.

Wireless PowerShare, on the other hand, lets you charge other devices wirelessly using the S10. It can also charge itself and charge other devices simultaneously, but I feel this feature is, while cool, impractical.

There is a reason why people still use power banks, and carry chargers no matter how big a phone’s built-in battery is. It is more important to keep their own smartphone charged than to charge other devices.

Finally, the Galaxy S10 has full access to all Samsung services like Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, and Samsung DeX, in addition to all the features that you would expect from the Galaxy S series, such as Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and IP68 water- and dust-resistance.

Do not underestimate the usefulness of Samsung’s suite of services, especially Samsung Pay, which is still the only real mobile cashless payment option.

The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ will be available in prism white, prism black, and prism green, with the S10+ also getting an additional two all-new, premium ceramic-backed models – ceramic black and ceramic white.

The Galaxy S10e is priced at RM2,699, the Galaxy S10 at RM3,299, the Galaxy S10+ with 128GB (RM3,299), and the Galaxy S10+ with 512GB (RM2,699).

Samsung Malaysia Electronics also announced some great bundles for pre-orders.

Those who have pre-ordered the Galaxy S10e will be receiving a pair of Galaxy Buds and screen protection worth RM639, while those who have pre-ordered the Galaxy S10 or S10+ (128GB) will be getting a Galaxy Tab A 7.0, a pair of Galaxy Buds, and screen protection worth RM1,289.

If they have chosen the Galaxy S10+ (512GB), they will be getting a Galaxy Watch 42mm and screen protection worth RM1,479.