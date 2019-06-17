A kingdom of hearts left unsatisfied

KINGDOM HEARTS fans are a patient lot. They have to be. The first game from this action role-playing game franchise came out in 2002, and 13 games later this year, fans finally got what was supposed to be the ending to a trilogy.

If you’re an avid fan of this game franchise, there is no reason not to pick up this title on the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One.

However, for the rest of us, the decision is not as clear cut.

The Kingdom Hearts’ story is as murky as mud, that is, it would take more than all the ink and pages in this publication to explain it all.

At its core is a tale about a long ongoing battle between good and evil for a powerful McGuffin called Kingdom Hearts.

The novel thing that attracted many players to Kingdom Hearts (the game series) was how it tells an all-original story using an entirely original cast but intertwined with Final Fantasy and Disney characters.

That exotic mix of worlds is almost totally absent here in Kingdom Hearts 3.

Goofy (the smart one) and Donald Duck (the pantsless one) are still the loyal companions of Sora, the destined keyblade master tasked by the wizard Yen Sid (which is Disney spelt backwards) to rediscover ‘the Power of Waking’.

Of course, the trio then travels through various Disney intellectual properties, waging war against evil using rides and characters from other Disney intellectual properties.

In fact, there are so many Disney animated and movie worlds here that, at one point, I half expect to see stuff from Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

However, these are not there, and neither is any Final Fantasy characters, apart from some kupos.

Then again, you can find Mickey Mouse, Riku, and the rest of the Kingdom Hearts main cast in the game. But, as I’ve said before, it’s complicated.

If you think the story is convoluted, wait until you play the actual game.

The gameplay is a hodgepodge of gaming mechanics and systems held together by the spectacle.

It looks pretty, but it also feels like reading a book where a page is locked with a complicated multi-lock and the book also has teeth, and it knows how to use them.

But is the game fun? Yes, it is.

The different sights and sounds of the Disney worlds are beautiful, each with its unique art style and gameplay.

Although remembering how all those various gameplay systems work can be intimidating, the game is still a lot of fun.

But at the end, I am left confused and unsatisfied. It is clear that Kingdom Hearts wants to be its own thing. It manages to shake off Final Fantasy, but in doing so, it gets bogged down by Disney.

In additon, its story is so opaque that it can be compared to Vantablack, one of the darkest substances known.

Anyway, if you want to know the story of Kingdom Hearts without playing it, look for a good enough summary of it on YouTube.

But if you still want to play the game, you may wish to also pick up a copy of Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far for PlayStation 4 to catch up with the story or as a refresher course.