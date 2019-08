HUAWEI’S latest smartphone features a 6.59in Ultra FullView display, which is a 19.5:9 aspect ratio display with small bezels, no notches, no chins, and no forehead.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 achieves this by using an automatic pop-up frontfacing camera. The best part? It’s only RM899.

The Y9 Prime 2019 is hardly underpowered. Its brains is Huawei’s own 12nm Kirin 710F that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Powering it all is a 4,000mAh battery that is charged using USB Type-C. It also has an audio jack.

There are four cameras on the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019. It’s a triple camera setup made up of a 16MP, an 8MP, and a 2MP sensor at the back and a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

All this is combined with Huawei’s AI technology to make photos look their best and perfect for sharing.

Don’t worry about the pop-up camera. Huawei assures that it has been tested to last for at least 100,000 cycles.

That is almost three years of popping-up the front-facing camera 100 times a day. So no worries.

The fingerprint sensor is located at the back of the phone.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is available at all Huawei Brand Stores and Huawei Online Official Stores in three colours - midnight black, sapphire blue, and emerald green.