AMD brings out Zen 2 CPU core

AT COMPUTEX 2019 in Taiwan, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su announced what is touted as the most advanced desktop processor in the world: the 3RD Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processor (Zen 2), and also launched the world’s first PCIe 4.0-supported chipset (X570).

The new ‘Zen 2’ core is said to be able to outperform the historical generational performance improvement based on the industry trend: up to 15% estimated instructions per clock (IPC)2 uplift over its predecessor’s architecture.

Powering the next-generation AMD Ryzen and EPYC processors, the Zen 2 CPU core is said to include larger cache sizes and a redesigned floating point engine.

Meanwhile, the AMD X570 chipset for socket AM4 comes with more than 50 new motherboards.

AMD also showcased the 7nm AMD Radeon RX 5700-series gaming graphics card family featuring high-speed GDDR6 memory and support for the PCIe 4.0 interface.