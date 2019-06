ASUS MALAYSIA and AMD recently launched a range of AMD Ryzen-powered laptops for gamers, including the premium ROG Zephyrus G GA502, affordable Asus TUF Gaming FX505, and lightweight Asus VivoBook Ultra A412, as well as the AMD Quad Core R5-powered compact-and-versatile ZenBook Flip 14 (UM462).

Priced at RM4,999 (available from July), the top-of-the-line ROG Zephyrus G GA502 is paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti MAX-Q GPU with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU.

The Asus TUF FX505 (from RM5,199; available mid-June) combines the latest Ryzen mobile APUs with the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 for high-performance gaming.

Other models, which come with different Nvidia GeForce graphics and processors, ranged from RM2,899 to RM4,399 (all available this month).

For speedy computing experience in a compact and travel-friendly laptop, check out the VivoBook Ultra A412 or the ZenBook Flip 14 (UM462).

Touted as the world’s smallest colourful 14in laptop, the Ultra A412 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5-3500U processor and features slim 5.7mm bezels.

A tap of the NumberPad icon turns the touchpad into an LED-illuminated keypad. A full-sized back-lit keyboard lets you work comfortably in dim environments.

Priced at RM2,199, the 1.5kg VivoBook Ultra A412 also comes with fast-charging feature.

Meanwhile, the convertible Zenbook Flip 14 has a 90% screen-to-body ratio and an ultra-compact body. It also sports the new NumberPad feature and AR capabilities.

It comes with the AMD Quad Core R5-3500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and PCIe SSD storage.