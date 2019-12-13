Angry Birds’ official celebration video

MOBILE phone and movie theater sensation Angry Birds turns the big ‘one-o’ this week, and the studio has put together a two-minute summary to recap the franchise’s flight since then.

Books, comics, movies, cartoons; backpacks, chocolates, plushie toys and even theme parks.

Since its debut in December 2009, catapult game Angry Birds has been followed by over two dozen more successors, including the obvious (2015’s Angry Birds 2), several crossover opportunities (from Angry Birds Star Wars to China’s McDonalds and Coca Cola editions), and genre-switching spin-offs (racing game Angry Birds Go, pinball puzzle lark Angry Birds Action).

It’s also been expanded into no small amount of merchandise, from pencils and pens to theme parks and theme park attractions as far afield as Finland, Malaysia, Doha and the Kennedy Space Center.

Famously, Rovio had created over 50 games before hitting on Angry Birds, and it was close to closure when it hit upon a winning formula.

By April 2019, it was forecasting financial year revenues of €300m to €330m, having launched Angry Birds Dream Blast in January, with Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs arriving in February for iOS and then in October for Android.

It’s also been helping to develop a mobile game streaming platform called Hatch.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 launched in theaters from August, and a new TV series is being produced for 2020. [Angry Birds 10th Anniversary highlight reel: youtu.be/wY9OvZzMwJ]- AFP