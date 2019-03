-> Samsung Galaxy S10

This new premium Galaxy line of smartphones consists of four devices, each made to deliver a next-generation experience and innovations in display, camera and performance.

The Galaxy S10+ takes every spec from display, to camera and performance to the next level. It has the largest display, the most significant built-in storage, and a huge memory capacity to match.

Galaxy S10e is built for those who want all the premium essentials in a compact package on a flat screen.

Galaxy S10 takes what you would want from both the S10+ and the S10e, such as the all-new Dynamic Amoled display, next-generation camera, and intelligent performance, and wrap it up in one gorgeous device.

-> Samsung Galaxy Fold

This highly-anticipated smartphone offers a powerful new way to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more in a form factor that has never been seen before.

The Galaxy Fold features the world’s first 7.3in Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display.

With it, users now have a compact device, with a 4.6in HD+ Super Amoled display that unfolds to reveal Samsung’s largest-ever smartphone display, a 7.3in QXGA+ Dynamic Amoled.

-> Galaxy Watch Active

The Galaxy Watch Active is packed with premium features and a sporty new design that is thin, light and versatile.

With seamless integration across the Galaxy ecosystem and compatibility with Android and iOS, it offers real-time coaching, indoor/outdoor activity tracking, and features popular third-party apps such as Under Armour, Spotify and Strava.

You can also use your voice to control Galaxy Watch Active with Bixby to make calls or send messages without ever picking up your phone.

-> Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e

The Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are built with thin, lightweight bodies, and feature easy and intuitive tracking of your daily activity, exercise routine or general workout.

You can also manually select from more than 90 different activities in the Samsung Health app on your smartphone.

Plus, with enhanced sleep analysis and smart stress management, you can monitor your wellbeing at any time of the day.

It could also receive alerts and messages and be used to check the widget which includes information synced straight from your smartphone.

When you travel to a new time zone, your Galaxy Fit will automatically display a dual-clock watch face to make it easier to manage your schedule.

Both devices are water resistant up to 5ATM.

-> Galaxy Buds

The Galaxy Buds are compact cord-free earbuds with sound by AKG and an Enhanced Ambient Sound feature that allows you to hear your surroundings clearly even when you have the Buds on.

The Adaptive Dual Microphone uses one inner microphone and one outer microphone in each earbud, so you can deliver your voice clearly in both loud and quiet environments.

With up to six hours of Bluetooth streaming and up to five hours of calls, the Galaxy Buds come with a compact case that holds a charge for up to seven hours.

It also could give the Galaxy Buds 1.7 hours of life on a 15-minute quick charge.