SAMSUNG Malaysia Electronics organised a workshop recently to show off the capabilities of their Note 10 and 10+ smartphones.

The event, called “Don’t Leave Home Without It!”, was broken into three sessions focusing on photography and videography, AR doodle, and Google Apps.

“We recently launched the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and 10+ in Malaysia, the essential device that does just about everything,” said Yoonsoo Kim, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics in a press statement.

“These devices complement a generation that is always on-the-go, allowing them to create, edit and share content instantly right from their phones.”

“The workshops were carried out to give the participants a chance to learn features that they would use in their daily life.”

It is held in conjunction with Samsung’s #iChanged campaign.

For the photography and videography session, Samsung Malaysia invited commercial and fashion photographer, Michael Yeoh, to explain and show how to use the different camera features.

Break-dancers were also at the workshop as subjects for the participants to learn how to take photographs and videos.

The session highlights the super steady shot and live-focus video features.

Professional illustrator, Marianne Tan guided the participants to sketch and doodle on the images they capture.

The participants also use the S Pen to add drawings and animations to scenes creating their own AR content in their videos.

Pre-installed in all Google Android phones are Google’s on suit of Google apps such as Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Play Store, and YouTube.

Armed with their Samsung devices and Google apps, participants we tasked to decipher clues and navigated their way around Chinatown to locate and photograph hidden street art and iconic landmarks.

As part of the #iChanged campaign, Samsung Malaysia is also kicking off the Power of 10 purchase promotion. From now till Nov 16, customers who purchase one unit of Galaxy S10 or S10+ or Galaxy Note10 or 10+ will receive a complimentary Galaxy Fit worth RM369.

All they have to do is register at the Samsung Malaysia website.