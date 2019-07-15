Check out these five Kickstarter games: ‘Away,‘ ‘Supraland II’, ‘Raw’, ‘Theropods’, ‘Gigabuster’

Scamper the forest floor and glide through the skies in “Away,“ take April’s sandpit adventure “Supraland” indoors, and size up the risks of survival sim “Raw,“ or plunge into an adventurous prehistoric past via “Theropods” and blast through baddies in “Gigabuster.” Away (February 2020) kickstarter.com/projects/breakingwalls/away-the-survival-series-an-animal-adventure-game Ends July 25

Set in a future where humanity has either receded or vanished, with a brave sugar glider as its hero, in search of permanent refuge after a sequence of natural disasters put life in the balance. Inspired by nature documentaries and in development for PlayStation 4 and PC from a team including ex-”Assassin’s Creed,“ “Prince of Persia,“ and “Far Cry” staff, and well past its basic CA$60k (RM 189,000) goal; a PC gliding demo is available from AwaySeries.com. Supraland II (2021) kickstarter.com/projects/supragames/supraland-2 Ends July 31

April’s first “Supraland” was a big hit at review with its literal sandbox play and inventive recombination of influential video game tropes. As such this second helping, which heads indoors, is received as an extremely low-risk prospect; a new adventure for the original “Supraland” is also in development for later in 2019, and backers will get hold of it first. On track to more than double its €20k (RM 90,000) target. RAW (Early Access by June 2020) kickstarter.com/projects/killerwhalegames/raw-sandbox-mmorp-game-with-attention-to-realism Ends July 17

At over €140,000 raised (RM 648,000), more than doubling its initial ask, “Raw” is currently Kickstarter’s most-funded active video game project, even if its team appear somewhat underprepared. Players are promised an island world inspired by “Grand Theft Auto,“ “Rust,“ and “Arma Life,“ in which they’ll build their own materials, houses, vehicles, businesses and societies, working for, within, or against the law as they choose. Theropods (June 2021) kickstarter.com/projects/theropods/theropods-an-adventure-game-full-of-dinosaurs Ends August 8

Text-free, pixel-art adventure set in a distant past in which humans, dinosaurs, and a crashed space traveler mingle. Made by a two-person Greek-British team based in the Netherlands, who have a demo on GameJolt. Targeting €20k (RM 90,000) to finish the PC game; extra funds go to a Switch edition and more translations. Gigabuster (August 2019) kickstarter.com/projects/gigabuster/gigabuster-blazing-action-platformer-demo-available Ends July 17