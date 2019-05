CHINESE phone-maker Xiaomi’s touted compact flagship, the Mi 9 SE smartphone (below), is now available in Malaysia at RM1,299 for the 64GB storage version and RM1,499 for the 128GB.

Inside, the Mi 9 SE has a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor and 6GB of RAM, with a tall 19.5:9 ratio display that measures 5.97in across and a stylised notched it calls the Drop Dot.

To complete its premium set of features, the primary camera is a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor and there is also an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The phone comes in piano black and ocean blue, with a lavender violet available at a later date.