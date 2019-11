AS AN object, the Samsung Note 10+ is the definition of quality and luxury. The fit and finish are apparent from the moment you pick one up, and that Aura Glow back ... there is nothing quite like it.

The Note 10+ can virtually do anything all other Android phones can. Its closest competitor is the Galaxy S10+. Outside of Samsung’s pantheon of smartphones, finding another smartphone with such a comprehensive and complete suite of features and specifications is a difficult task.

So is a smartphone that can do everything a smartphone for everyone? Not quite. A jack of all trades is a master of none.

Although the Note 10+ can do it all, I feel that none of its features truly stands out.

From its 6.4in screen to level of processing power, its memory to its camera capabilities – apart from the signature S Pen, you would be hard-pressed to find a single feature that is unique to the Samsung Note 10+.

Without a case to add bulk to the Note 10+, holding one is awkward. It feels natural to hold it pinched between a finger and a thumb, but in hand, gripping it activates something the touchscreen.

Often I have to let it sit on my palm opened flat, and rely on the friction of the back glass panel on my palm to prevent the phone from sliding away.

Nevertheless, as the rest of the ‘jack of all trades’ saying goes: “But oftentimes better than a master of one”. When needed, the Note 10+ does almost everything.

It can take videos and photos, create documents and spreadsheets, sketch and draw, also edit them all. With Samsung DeX, the Note 10+ can even turn into a desktop computer.

Then again at RM3,699 to RM4,199, depending on the storage capacity of the Note 10+, you could already buy a laptop that can do almost all that.

So I am left with the question, what is the Note 10+? If you don’t favour penmanship or sketching, then consider the S10 series.

If you are into the stylus but want to save some cash, take a gander at the previous generation Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

However, if you want the best and most opulent Android phone in the market today, you can’t go wrong with the Note 10+.