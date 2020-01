FINAL Fantasy VII Remake, which overhauls a 1997 classic and spans it over several episodic releases, was initially set for March 3, 2020, but now the icon of Japanese role-playing game history will instead launch on April 10, 2020.

That places it in between two other eagerly awaited releases: the Resident Evil 3 remake for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 3, and “Cyberpunk 2077” for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google’s cloud streaming service Stadia on April 16.

“In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date,“ said producer Yoshinori Kitase in a news update posted to the Square Enix site.

“We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game.”

While Final Fantasy VII Remake has only been confirmed for release on PlayStation 4, box art imagery and an erroneous Xbox-related announcement mean that it’s currently thought to be a one-year timed exclusive for the PlayStation platform.

On the subject of PlayStation exclusives, this release date adjustment could benefit not only fighting game and comedy animé adaptation One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (PS4, XBO, PC), but also “Iron Man VR” (the PS4’s PSVR headset) and fantasy-historical strategy Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (PS4 console exclusive, PC).

All three debut the week before the new FFVII would have launched.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of two Square Enix-published titles subject to release date adjustment, the other being Marvel’s Avengers, announced for May 10, 2020 but now due September 4.- AFP