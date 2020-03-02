SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Entertainment & Lifestyle
  3. Tech Today

First 5G phone

02 Mar 2020 / 11:04 H.
    First 5G phone
    The Xperia 1 II

SONY has unveiled its newest flagship phone, the Xperia 1 II, sporting an elongated display in 21:9 cinema format and a 6.5-inch OLED screen.

On the front, Sony has managed to avoid the increasingly common camera cutout by wedging the selfie lens into a narrow strip between the screen and the edge of the phone, reports dpa.

As Sony’s first 5G smartphone, the Xperia 1 II comes with top-end specs, such as Qualcomm’s top CPU, the Snapdragon 865, and a HDR display.

A triple camera on the back is said to provide rapid autofocus. At full resolution, up to 20 photos per second can be taken, according to the maker.

Did you like this article?

email blast