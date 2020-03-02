First 5G phone

SONY has unveiled its newest flagship phone, the Xperia 1 II, sporting an elongated display in 21:9 cinema format and a 6.5-inch OLED screen.

On the front, Sony has managed to avoid the increasingly common camera cutout by wedging the selfie lens into a narrow strip between the screen and the edge of the phone, reports dpa.

As Sony’s first 5G smartphone, the Xperia 1 II comes with top-end specs, such as Qualcomm’s top CPU, the Snapdragon 865, and a HDR display.

A triple camera on the back is said to provide rapid autofocus. At full resolution, up to 20 photos per second can be taken, according to the maker.