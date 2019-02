ALSO at the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 live stream from San Francisco on Feb 21, Samsung Electronics unveiled the highly-anticipated Galaxy Fold, a new foldable device creating a new mobile category.

The Galaxy Fold features the world’s first 7.3in Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display, and unfolds to become a tablet of 7.3in. It offers a powerful new way to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more.

“Today, Samsung is writing the next chapter in mobile innovation history by changing what’s possible in a smartphone,” said D.J. Koh, Samsung Electronics president and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, at the event.

“We created Galaxy Fold for those that want to experience what a premium foldable device can do, beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone.”

Galaxy Fold is in a category of its own. The internal screen does not merely bend. It folds.

Using a new polymer layer to create a display around 50% thinner than the typical smartphone display, it makes the Galaxy Fold flexible and tough, built to last.

The Galaxy Fold opens smoothly and naturally, like a book, and closes flat and compact with a satisfying click.

This is possible because of a sophisticated hinge with multiple interlocking gears. The system is housed in a hidden enclosure for a seamless and elegant look.

The unique UX built just for the Galaxy Fold provides new ways to get the most out of your smartphone.

Its Multi-Active Window allows you to open up to three active apps simultaneously on the main display so you can surf, text, work, watch, and share without losing a beat.

Its App Continuity makes intuitive, seamless transitions between the cover and the main displays. As the Galaxy Fold opens and closes, apps will automatically show up where you leave off.

When you’re ready to take a photo, make in-depth edits, or have a closer look at the feed, open the display for a big screen and fuller canvas.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Fold with a high-powered, next-generation AP chipset and 12GB of RAM with PC-like performance.

Its sophisticated dual battery system was specifically engineered to keep up with you.

Thanks to immersive visuals on the Dynamic Amoled display and crisp, clear sound by AKG with the stereo speakers, your favourite movies and games come to life in rich sound and colour.

And no matter which way you hold – or fold – the device, a camera will be ready to capture the scene, so you never miss the moment.

With six lenses – three in the back, two on the inside, and one on the cover – the Galaxy Fold camera system has flexibility built in.

More than a mobile device, the Galaxy Fold is a portal to an entire galaxy of connected devices and services that Samsung has developed over the years to make it easier for consumers do the things that they couldn’t do before.

From using your phone to make purchases with Samsung Pay, to using Samsung Health to manage your health and wellness, the Galaxy ecosystem is there for you, as you pursue the things you’re passionate about.

The Galaxy Fold will be available in the US on April 26 starting at US$1,980 (RM8,074), and on May 3 in Europe.