Get smarter by listening

WHAT if you could read all the books you ever wanted, learn new skills, even keep up with the latest news – and do it all during your daily commute?

If you have a smartphone, chances are you already can. A pair of good headphones or earbuds could be a lot of help too.

Podcasts

Podcasts are on-demand audio shows which you can stream or download. All you need to listen to them is a podcast app. On iOS devices, the app is simply called Podcasts, while it is called Google Podcasts on Android.

Podcasts are free. The subject of each series is as varied and innumerable as the number of podcasts that exist over the internet. Some entertain, and others educate. Here are some of my favourites:

Daily Tech News Show

For the most independent tech news and analysis on the internet, nothing beats the Daily Tech News Show. Every day, from Monday to Friday, hosts Tom Merritt, Sara Lane, Roger Chang, and a bevy of guest hosts, bring their listeners the latest tech happenings, announcements, and more.

The show features the fairest and most balanced insights you will ever find on the internet, all in 30 minutes.

Lore

The epitome of “the truth is stranger than fiction”, Lore weaves a tale of horror that is grounded in research and history. Each week, host Aaron Mahnke narrates stories that seem fantastical at first glance, but are actually built on investigation and facts.

Levar Burton Reads

If you love short stories, you must subscribe to Levar Burton Reads. Every week, host Burton (of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Reading Rainbow fame) picks a short story that he likes, and reads it to you. If you’re new, there is a massive backlog of episodes you can listen to and enjoy.

And if you really like this podcast, you should consider audiobooks.

Audiobooks

A book that is listened to is a book read. Although audiobooks may not be for everyone, it is an excellent way to complete a book while you’re driving, shopping, exercising, or waiting on the train.

The best source for audiobooks has to be Audible. For US$14.95 (RM62.30) a month, you will get one credit per month which you can use to purchase any book in the Audible library, two credits a month which you can use on a selection of Audible Originals, and also full access to Audible’s library of free content.

Did I mention that the first book is free when you register, and that you can keep your book even when you cancel the subscription at any time?