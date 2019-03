IN CELEBRATION of the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy S series of smartphones, Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) marked the achievement with a first-ever flight stunt by a smartphone maker in Malaysia.

In the stunt themed Be Unbeaten, the electronics giant launched its latest smartphone in the series, the Galaxy S10, up into the stratosphere last Friday.

The S10 soared to over 80,000ft above sea level to take an epic bird’s-eye shot of the earth and show off its pro-grade camera and capability to record videos in HDR10+.

Enthusiasts can see the pictures captured by the phone’s flight on the Samsung dedicated website (www.s10beunbeaten.com/space) and, at the same time, join the Be Unbeaten online contest to predict where the Galaxy S10 would land.

Those who pin-pointed the phone’s closest landing site will stand a chance to win a brand-new Galaxy S10. The contest ends today.

In his speech at the spectacular celebration event held at SkyAvenue, Resorts World Genting, Samsung Malaysia Electronics president Yoonsoo Kim said: “The past decade has been illustrious for us – we have revolutionised the smartphone landscape by reinventing the device we hold firm in our palms and close to our hearts.

“We introduced many of the world’s firsts and what was once unimaginable, is now the norm. But we are far from resting on our laurels.

“Today, you will see that we have created a new standard for all of you who desire and expect more from your mobile companion.

“The Galaxy S10 is constructed with pragmatic intelligence and crafted to design perfection so people can unlock their potential and experience the world like never before.

“This is a very special year for us at Samsung because this is our 10th year of relentless innovation to bring you, the people, the next-generation smartphone.”

Kim added that the Be Unbeaten stunt it launched earlier is “a reflection of our vision in Samsung – how we are constantly innovating to break boundaries and striving to reach greater heights”.

He added that this was Samsung’s inaugural attempt globally and Samsung Malaysia is proud to be the first market in the world to attempt it.

Kim said that 10 units of the Samsung Galaxy S10 were sent to the stratosphere, adding that 10 of the most accurate forecasters as to where the phones landed will win a brand-new Galaxy S10 each.

The event at SkyAvenue also saw Samsung showcasing its full line of the Galaxy S10 smartphones and their variants as well as Galaxy wearables.

Meanwhile, Samsung Malaysia Electronics also announced that it will be kicking off the Galaxy S10 roadshows this coming weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

The roadshows are taking place at Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur, from 10am to 10pm; AEON Tebrau City, Johor Baru, from 10am to 11pm (Friday and Saturday) and 10am to 10pm (Sunday); and Queensbay Mall, Penang, from 10am to 10.30pm.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is available at a recommended retail price from RM2,699 to RM4,599.

The devices come in colours like prism white, prism black and prism green. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ in 512GB variants also come in ceramic white and ceramic black.

Customers who purchase a brand-new Galaxy S10 smartphone series at the roadshows will also be entitled to free exclusive gifts.

They include a pair of Galaxy Buds worth RM499 with the purchase of the Galaxy S10e (128GB); Galaxy Buds and Screen Protection Plus worth RM779 with the Galaxy S10 or S10+ (128GB); and a Galaxy Watch Active in addition to Screen Protection Plus worth RM1,079 with the Galaxy S10+ (512GB).

For more, visit the Samsung Malaysia website.