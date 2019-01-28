Going for a punch fullview display

Forget about notches. The next big thing in smartphones (other than folding screens) is the punch hole, a display design where the front-facing camera is a dark circle in the corner of the display.

Recently, Huawei touted Malaysia’s first Punch FullView Display with the release of the Huawei nova 4 (pix).

The newly-released nova 4 continues the tradition of the series.

Its processor is Huawei’s own last generation’s flagship processor, the Kirin 970, paired with 8GB of RAM. Its interface is its latest, the Emui 9.0.

For a selfie camera, the black round dot on the 6.4in nova 4 is, according to Huawei, the industry’s smallest 25MP under-display front camera. It measures 3.05mm.

On the back, there is a triple camera system made up of a 20MP primary, a 16MP wide angle, and a 2MP depth tertiary sensor.

According to the Chinese phone maker, the nova 4 with the industry’s smallest 25MP under-display front camera, allows users to access work and entertainment apps easily, and delivers cutting-edge premium design and AI technology.

The company also claims that the nova 4 takes bezel-less displays to new heights with its minimalist blind hole opening for the 25MP camera.

Its processor and memory are said to deliver the ultimate user experience on everything from productivity apps to high-octane action games.

Only a hands-on review could confirm these claims.

The Huawei nova 4 is available in black and blue from Feb 14 at the price of RM1,899.