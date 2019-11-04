High-end mobile gaming

THE ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) recently launched the second iteration of its gaming-centric smartphone in Malaysia, and it is ludicrous.

It touts the top of the line Snapdragon processor, the fastest Amoled display, a ridiculously large 6,000mAh battery, and a removable active cooling system. It is a wonder how this device is still pocketable.

But, even if you are not a gamer, the calibrated high refresh rate display, the front-facing speakers, the side power port, large storage capacity, and the myriad of accessories that come in the box or are sold separately make the ROG Phone 2 a compelling device for those who enjoy watching movies and TV shows on their phone and on the go.

The price for this Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus powered beast with 12GB of RAM starts at RM3,499 for the 512GB variant. You can also pick up the Ultimate Edition 1TB variant for RM4,499.

However, if that bundle of cash in your wallet is burning a hole in your pocket, there is the ROG Phone 2 Superpack. It comes with the 512GB variant of the phone, and ROG-made accessories for the phone.

This includes a stand, a case, a streaming and capture dock, controller, a second screen for gaming, and more. Each accessory is also available separately for purchase.

All of these accessories fit in a convenient carry-on sized wheeled luggage, which is included for mobility, of course.

The price? RM6,999. It will be available from Nov 11.