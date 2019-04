AT THE recent Samsung Electronics’ 2019 Southeast Asia and Oceania (SEAO) Forum – its 10th to date – held in Singapore, the electronics giant outlined its vision and strategy for the Internet of Things (IoT) experiences this year. Besides exhibiting its connected solutions based on the ‘New Bixby’ (Samsung’s intelligence platform), the company also unveiled its latest range of products, including Samsung’s 2019 QLED TV line-up, the next-generation Family Hub refrigerator, the QuickDrive washing machine technology, and more.

Although 8K TVs look to be a pipe dream for most of us, Samsung has been investing heavily into making sure its 8K TV offering is the best in the market – and that is not just marketing spiel. The star of the show was Samsung’s 98in QLED 8K, its most significant yet. Also available are the 65in, 75in, 82in, and 85in models. Each of Samsung’s QLED 8K TVs is enhanced with Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Processor, the AI-powered picture-processing semiconductor technology. In a special presentation led by Samsung Electronics Visual Display Division principal engineer Carlos Byungseok Min, engineers and representatives from Samsung Electronics showed first-hand how its machine-learning Quantum processor uses artificial intelligence capabilities to calibrate lower-resolution sources and optimise them into 8K-quality content regardless of the original format. The results were stunning. By identifying different textures and applying the appropriate enhancements topically, videos upscaled with Samsung’s Quantum Processor remove any doubts caused by the lack of 8K native media in the mainstream. Combine that with the enhanced Smart TV feature that is compatible with more smart home assistants, and gamer-specific features such as a fast response rate, and Samsung’s latest 8K TV offering just became that much more compelling. Other key products in the 2019 QLED line-up include a suite of 8K and 4K TVs, such as the 8K Q950R that ranges from 65in to 98in in size, as well as the 4K Q90R, Q85R, Q80R, Q70R, and Q60R that range from 43in to 82in in size. In total, the expanded 2019 QLED line-up features over 20 models, mostly large-screen ones. These QLED TVs are set to be available in Southeast Asia from this month onwards.

The SEAO Forum also featured the next generation in laundry innovation, based on Samsung’s exclusive QuickDrive technology which can halve the time it takes to do a load of laundry. Its WW7800M washing machine with QuickDrive technology, when on its Super Speed setting, is said to be able to complete a daily load of laundry in just 39 minutes – without compromising on washing performance, energy efficiency, fabric care, and durability. The performance of QuickDrive is guaranteed through over 150 durability and functionality tests. The array of tests includes a ‘heat test’, which evaluates the components’ abilities to withstand extreme temperatures, and a ‘slam test’, which repeatedly slams the door 20,000 times to ensure it can withstand frequent usage. The new WW7800M also has many of Samsung’s laundry technologies, such as EcoBubble, which mixes air and water to generate fine detergent bubbles, an AI-powered laundry assistant called Q-rator to help manage laundry, and AddWash, which lets users add items during the cycle.

The new Family Hub continues to bring the family together in the kitchen through technology, packed with enhanced AI and IoT capabilities. A feature that sets the 2019 Family Hub apart from previous iterations is the support for the new Bixby, which now offers more services, allowing users to seamlessly control and monitor home IoT devices and services from the kitchen with voice commands. The Family Hub can also seamlessly integrate with SmartThings. The fridge now features the new Family Board, a communal screen that family members can interact. Owners can now see and control hundreds of Samsung and third-party smart home devices right from the refrigerator screen, and by voice with Bixby.