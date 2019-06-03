Invictus: Lost Soul by True Axion Interactive

WITH a mission to bring Thailand toward the forefront of the global game market, True Axion Interactive launched Invictus: Lost Soul (above).

Powered by Unity Engine, Invictus is a unique free-to-play online real-time fighting game that uses collectable cards.

Invictus: Lost Soul has been recognised by Unity Technologies to be the first mobile game from the region that managed to demonstrate the capability of Unity Engine fully and is touted as an AAA-quality mobile game.

True Axion Interactive CEO and chairwoman Nithinan Jessie Boonyawattanapisut and creative director-lead game designer Tanapon Petapanpiboon were on hand to explain their creation.

What caught my eyes were how amazing the game looks and the design of the Chaiyanubharp armour, a limited edition legendary character skin that features distinctive Thai elements.

The skin is sold in three parts, and costs between RM129.90 and RM199.90 each.

Free-to-play mechanics aside, the game itself is an intriguing test of gaming skill with elements of deck building and management.

Players create a deck of eight cards, each with a stamina cost and effects such as healing, blocking, and attacking. They are then matched against each other, with each tapping one of the four cards that are dealt to them in a duel.

It is an exciting game that looks better than most games I have played on a smartphone.