Listen, listen, listen

Here are some of my favourite audiobooks of the moment:

The Dispatcher

An Audible exclusive, this short story by John Scalzi , performed by Zachary Quinto, is one of those stories I could not help but finish in one seating.

Full of mystery and intrigue, this story is set in a science-fiction noir type world where everything seems normal. Except for one thing, no one can die of unnatural causes.

The Wee Free Men

Set in the comical and fantastical world known as The Discworld, this book is the story of nine-year-old Tiffany Aching, who has to deal with some bizarre things when Granny Aching dies.

The strangest of all are the tiny blue men in kilts known as the Wee Free Men who are looking for the new ‘hag’. It is written by the late Sir Terry Pratchett, and performed by the talented Stephen Briggs.

Writing Creative Nonfiction

In addition to audiobooks, shows, and originals, Audible is also home to The Great Courses collection of lectures. Writing Creative Nonfiction by Tilar Mazzeo can teach you how to write your own biography, family history, or even your recent vacation blogpost in a professional way.

Here you will learn all the necessary skills of storytelling and apply them to a nonfiction setting. But if you are starving for knowledge, there is another option.

iTunes U

Pre-installed in every current iPhone is an innocuous app called iTunes U. Although often ignored, within it lies a potent learning tool, giving you access to a catalogue full of free public courses, complete with audio, video and printed materials. Learn a new language, how to start a business, and so much more. The only catch is, it’s not available on Android.