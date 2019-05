ACER Malaysia has its eye on businesses, the education sector, and prosumers when it recently laid out a range of new products comprising new models in its TravelMate and Chromebook line, including a monitor and two projectors.

The projectors – the PD1320Wi and PD1520i – are both designed to be portable and also feature LED lamps that are touted to have a lifespan of over 10 years, even with eight hours of usage every day.

The PD1320Wi (RM2,999) is capable of projecting images at WXGA resolution, while the PD1520i (RM3,699) is capable of displaying full high-resolution projections. Both are available now.

For schools, there is the new Chromebook 311 (RM1,299) which is available this month. Built tough, it is water-resistant, meets US military standards, and has a 12-hour battery life on a full charge.

It naturally runs on Chrome OS, and is fitted with easy-to-use management tools.

Meanwhile, the ultra-wide EI491CR monitor (RM3,399) looks to be the dream productivity solution for multitaskers as it is capable of delivering DFHD resolution or 3849x1080 pixels.

In other words, this 49in display is as wide as two screens put together, but without a bezel to get in the way.

It is available this month at six selected Acer resellers.

Then there are the three new Acer TravelMate models – the TravelMate P214 which is essentially a business class laptop, the TravelMate X314 which is a thin and light business laptop that features advanced security, and the TravelMate P614.

The P614 is the hero of the lot, weighing in at only 1.1kg. It was announced in New York only last month and features a magnesium-alloy chassis.

The TravelMate P214 is available now in four options with prices ranging from RM2,599 to RM3,099, while the TravelMate X314 (RM3,899) and the P614 laptop (RM5,699) are only available in Q3 2019.