Marvel Future Revolution teaser out

BILLED as an open world role-playing game for mobile, “Marvel Future Revolution” boasts a storyline written by the comic books’ Marc Sumerak.

With heroes from numerous dimensions converging to save a new Primary Earth, Marvel Future Revolution is promising “AAA quality graphics, a massive scale and unique freedom of play.”

Destined for iOS and Android devices of unknown specification, Marvel Future Revolution features multiple incarnations of various Marvel Comics characters.

That’s because numerous Earths from across all dimensions have converged to form a new Primary Earth, according to Marvel and mobile developer Netmarble.

Though Marvel and Netmarble have not disclosed the game’s business model, multiple costumes for the same characters could provide a means of revenue generation.

The South Korean company previously made Marvel Future Fight for the Disney-owned superhero empire, as well as various others including Lineage 2: Revolution and BTS World.

Marvel Future Fight, which was a free-to-play, action-oriented mobile game launched in 2015, surpassed a cumulative 100 million players by February 2020, per Netmarble’s figures.

Its income was derived through various means, including the sale of alternative character uniforms that had an effect on their traits.

Marvel and Netmarble have not yet announced a release date for Marvel Future Revolution, instead inviting fans and potential players to sign up for newsletters and social media updates.

The game’s story comes from comic book writer Marc Sumerak, who was involved with 2019 Nintendo Switch release Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and has worked on Marvel’s Avengers, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Hulk and Thor lines, among others.- AFP