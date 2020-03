The Razer Viper Mini is the latest addition to the popular Viper range of gaming mice from Razer, packing many of the award-winning technologies of the full-sized Razer Viper into a compact chassis, ideal for smaller hands.

The Viper Mini is Razer’s lightest mouse yet, weighing in at just 61g, almost half the weight of the average gaming mouse.

Featuring the same ambidextrous design and ergonomics as the critically acclaimed Razer Viper, the new Viper Mini is fitted with Razer Optical Mouse Switches and six programmable buttons. It boasts an 8,500 DPI sensor with 300 IPS tracking, for sharp, responsive, pixel-precise accuracy in-game.

With Razer Chroma RGB Underglow lighting and on-board memory profile storage, the Viper Mini is perfect for gamers looking for an ultra-lightweight, smaller form-factor mouse, without compromising on performance or features.

It is available at retail outlets at RM199.