Nokia 3.2 arrives at RM499

FOR LESS than RM500, you get a giant high-definition screen smartphone running the latest Android operating system with the Nokia 3.2

Measuring 6.26in across, the HD+ display on the Nokia 3.2 is made for TV shows and streaming videos.

Beneath it hides 3G of RAM, 32GB of expandable memory, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429.

The Nokia 3.2, like Nokia phones in general, comes with Android One, which means three years of monthly security patches, and two major OS updates, guaranteed.

On top of that, there’s face unlock, Google Assistant, and adaptive power management that promises up to two days of battery life.

The Nokia 3.2 is available now in black at RM499.