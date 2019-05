AFTER a long wait, the Nokia 8110 – affectionately called the Banana Phone – can now send and receive messages via WhatsApp.

The phone was the darling of the show when it was first unveiled at the 2018 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

Its bright yellow colour, tactile retro style buttons, and slider captured the hearts of many.

Running the KaiOS, the 4G phone is capable of running many simple applications such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search, Facebook – and now WhatsApp.

The Nokia 8110 is priced at RM299 and comes in banana yellow as well as traditional black.