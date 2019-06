HIT ANIME action spoof One-Punch Man is undergoing a video game conversion courtesy of animé and fighting game publisher Bandai Namco, with a trailer available to watch now and a full release coming soon.

The show about a superhero so overpowered that even the most fearsome colossus poses no challenge is coming to console and computer.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows”is a three-on-three fighting game that features the cartoon’s hero, Saitama, alongside some of his allies and enemies.

As with Bandai’s plentiful Dragon Ball Z, Naruto and One Piece conversions, the One-Punch Man game retains the visual style of its inspiration; Spike Chunsoft of One Piece: Burning Blood and Jump Force is developing.

Bandai Namco has indicated that One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is “coming soon,“ suggesting a release in the second half of 2019 is on the cards.

Based on a manga comic of the same name, One-Punch Man” made its Japanese debut late in 2015, with an English language version arriving mid-2016.

Fans had to wait three and a half years for Season 2, which began airing in Japan in April 2019 and is to conclude on July 2.

Given that Saitama gained his superhero status by dedicating himself to a daily regimen of 100 push-ups, sit-ups and squats, with a 10km run to finish things off, One-Punch Man has also inspired a cohort of fitness programs, such as the One Punch Man Challenge popularized by Singaporean investor Sean Seah. - AFP