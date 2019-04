SONY recently introduced an updated ultra-compact camera, a new mirrorless camera, and a superb new E-mount prime lens as part of a new campaign.

With the taglines ‘Vlog With Sony’ and ‘Travel With Sony’, the campaign is aimed at vloggers, as it focuses on video making and sharing on YouTube and social network.

Campaign aside, the RX0 II, the Alpha 6400, and the full-frame 135mm F1.8 G Master Prime Lens are attractive enough on their own to the eyes of a professional photographer.

The Sony RX0 II is considered the world’s smallest and lightest premium ultra-compact camera.

Easily mistaken for an action camera, the ultra-compact is designed to be waterproof and rugged.

However, it is also built with a 1.0-type stacked 15.3MP Exmore RS CMOS image sensor with advanced BIONZ X image processing and an ISO range of 80 to 12800.

In other words, despite its size, it takes excellent videos and images with its Zeiss Tessar T* 24mm F4.0 fixed wide-angle lens.

For videographers, not only can the RX0 II record 4K videos at 30fps, it also has an in-body electronic stabilisation for those handheld shots, and a built-in display that can flip up.

Making a return is the ultra-compact’s ability to record super slow motion video at up to 1000fps.

The new RX0 II will be available in Malaysia next month with a price tag of RM2,799.

Next is the most anticipated mirrorless camera from Sony, the Alpha 6400.

Its most attractive feature is its world’s fastest autofocus clocking in at 0.02 seconds. But that’s not all. It has real-time eye autofocus and real-time object tracking.

These three features together ensure that you will never miss a moment and all your shots will be in focus.

Inside the Alpha 6400 are a 24.4MP APS-C Exmor CMOS image sensor and the latest-generation BIONZ X image processor.

In layman’s term, Sony’s track record of making excellent and highly desirable mirrorless cameras for both video and photography continues with the Alpha 6400.

As a treat for vloggers, the Alpha 6400 also has a flip-up display and a vlogger gip accessory which is sold separately.

The Alpha 6400 is available now, with prices ranging from RM3,999 for the body only, up to RM6,999 for the wide-angle package.

The most impressive and most expensive product in the line-up is the 135mm F1.8 G Master Prime Lens.

Honestly, G Master lenses never disappoint. It offers exceptionally high resolution and exquisite bokeh, two qualities we expect from a glass of this pedigree.

However, when paired with the Alpha 9, Sony’s full-frame masterpiece, the result is a package that is also lightning fast, accurate, and produces gorgeous images.

The 135mm F1.8 G Master Prime Lens is currently available for RM7,999.