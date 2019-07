THERE’S a new Predator in town – and it’s ready to take a big bite out of its competitors. This alpha from Acer’s gaming hardware brand is the Predator Triton 900.

The 9th Gen Intel Core i7-powered laptop boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX0280 graphics 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD, and to cool it all, the latest 4th Gen Aeroblade 3D technology.

In short, it’s a cutting-edge gaming laptop that can be pushed past its limits thanks to the advanced active cooling system. But that’s not all.

What really makes the Predator Triton 900 stand out is its unique tiltable 17.3in display, its right-handed touchpad that doubles as a number pad, and a turbo key that lets users boost the laptop’s performance.

That said, don’t even dream of owning a Predator Triton 900 – which is available now – if you don’t have RM15,999 to spare. The price also comes with a two-year local on-site plus accidental damage and theft warranty.

Other new entries in the Predator series include the beastly Predator Orion 5000 (RM9,999), and 9000 (RM13,299) gaming desktops, as well as the Predator X35 Curved gaming monitor (RM9,399).

This screen, the world’s first 35in Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate Vesa certified display with HDR, will only be available in August.

For those with less deep pockets, there’s the slimmer and latest version of the best-selling Predator Helios 300 mid-range gaming laptop, priced from RM5,399 to RM6,799.

It comes in three variants with two different processor options (Core i7 or Core i5) and two display sizes (15.6in or 17.3in).

Other laptops and monitors not under the Predator brand that were showcased recently include the new Acer Nitro 5 and Nitro 7 with prices starting at RM3,499 and $4,899 respectively, the Acer Nitro series monitor priced from RM699 for the 23.8in FHD IPS display, and the RM939 Acer ED322QR P.

Also making an appearance is the extremely slim Acer Swift 7, which measures less than 1cm thin when closed, and has a 14in screen with thin

bezels.

It comes in two variants, the RM7,599 Intel Core i7 processor and the RM5,999 Intel i5 processor.