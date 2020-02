THE EARLY 2000s animated series made a comeback in 2017 and is now headed for console and computer via action game studio Soleil Games.

Samurai Jack is making a second comeback.

After the hit cartoon show returned for a fifth and final season in 2017, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time will open up a new chapter in the historical-futuristic sci-fi saga.

Announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in mid-2020, the game is set prior to the title character’s decisive final fight with world-controlling, time-portalling demon Aku.

The animated series propelled creator Genndy Tartakovsky into a new era of fame –already known for Dexter’s Laboratory, he since went on to steer Star Wars: Clone Wars, the Hotel Transylvania movies, and “Primal.”

Adult Swim broadcast Primal, having picked up Samurai Jack for that long-awaited Season 5, and its game division is publishing “Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time.”

The game is being developed in conjunction with Japanese studio Soleil, which had assisted on the Switch’s Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, leading Wii U Devil’s Third, free-to-play pivot RockShot, and higher-profile animé license Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

Though Soleil’s track record hasn’t been the most illustrious, its five most senior staff members all contributed to various Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive games, bringing their studio a certain amount of pre-existing prestige and credibility.

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time was announced through IGN ahead of video game convention PAX East 2020, in Seattle, USA.

There, Tartakovsky and Samurai Jack head writer Darrick Bachman are to be present as part of a February 28 panel hosted by Adult Swim Games.

PAX East has been hit by a number of withdrawals from some of the world’s biggest game companies, amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. - AFP