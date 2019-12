AS THE film franchise’s sequel trilogy closer approaches – Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker – multiplayer action game Star Wars Battlefront II is initiating a two-stage update.

From Dec 5, the Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition will be made available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

It’s an all-in-one compilation that lets new players catch up with a single-player campaign and two years of extra multiplayer content, plus extra Hero, Trooper, and Reinforcement characters, emotes, voice lines, and victory poses from across the Star Wars saga.

That’s going to retail for US$39.99, while existing players will be offered an upgrade path for US$24.99 instead.

Then from Dec 17, coinciding with The Rise of Skywalker theatrical release week, content inspired by the new film will be added to the base game as a free update.

For Star Wars Battlefront II players, that means a brand new jungle planet (which will then become part of the game’s Co-Op and Heroes vs. Villains modes from December), as well as Co-Op mode inclusion for Takodana, Jakku, and Starkiller Base locations.

Four new reinforcement types comprise a First Order Infiltrator clad in red, First Order Jet Trooper, plus undescribed Gunner and Spy units fighting for the Resistance, and based on new alien species from Episode IX.

In addition, the Rise of Skywalker versions of sequel trilogy characters Finn, Rey and Kylo Ren will be brought into Star Wars Battlefront II, complimentary for Celebration Edition owners or sold separately using an in-game virtual currency.

Game publisher Electronic Arts also outlined plans to update aerial dogfight mode Capital Supremacy in January, plus Resistance and Dark Side versions of ball robot BB-8, with further undisclosed plans for February and March – all part of the publicity drive to encourage further investments of time and money into the 2017 game. - AFP