Stay active and connected

MINDFUL of the needs of those living a healthy lifestyle, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Watch Active2. This device is touted to not only help you reach the peak of physical health and wellness, but to care for your mental health as well.

Samsung Malaysia Electronics president Yoonsoo Kim said: “In the pursuit of professional development, we tend to overlook our wellbeing – now the Galaxy Watch Active2 is here to help us keep track of our health and stay motivated, all the while ensuring that we remain connected and up-to-date.”

The Galaxy Watch Active2 can assist with goals and provides users with real-time form and fitness coaching. It does this with the help of newer and faster health sensors. The smartwatch can also track more than 39 types of workouts.

Beyond fitness tracking, this smartwatch provides guided meditation programmes via Samsung Health. Its enhanced sleep analysis algorithms also help users develop healthy sleep patterns (through the four sleep stages).

Of course, the Galaxy Watch Active2 can also help you stay connected. Media controls, notifications, and access to social media feeds are standard. It also supports real-time voice and text translation in over 16 languages using a third-party app.

Aside from Samsung Health, it also has access to other functions of the Galaxy Ecosystem, with SmartThings and Samsung Pay.

Last but not least, the Galaxy Watch Active2 looks good with its curved Super Amoled screen, One UI, and customisable looks. It is currently available, with prices starting at RM1,099.