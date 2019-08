AS THE rest of the world prepares for the Galaxy Note10, Samsung Malaysia Electronics’s media launch last Thursday allowed those invited one last chance at a quick hands-on with its latest flagship phones before its release to the general public.

The Galaxy Note10 marks the first time the smartphone category known for its stylus and large screen has been made available in two screen sizes. The relatively more compact Galaxy Note10 comes with a 6.3in Cinematic Infinity Display, while the bigger Galaxy Note10+ comes with a 6.8in Cinematic Infinity Display.

In hand, both models look like slates of screen, with virtually no bezels, apart from a single small black dot in the top middle of the display that hides the front-facing camera.

The Galaxy Note10 is packed with more features than its predecessors. Some designed for productivity, some for creativity, and a good few that are there for the fun of it.

The ability to turn handwriting to text is not a new feature on the Galaxy Note, but the way the Galaxy Note10 does it, it is. And it is amazing.

Instead of using a separate handwriting input interface, Samsung Notes can transform your cursive chicken scratch handwriting into perfectly legible text. This text can then be transferred to other apps such as Microsoft Word or Google Docs.

Speaking of the S Pen, it can now do more than just trigger apps, jot down handy notes, and give precision controls.

With Air Action, gestures such as swiping could be used to flip between options or screens, or you can draw a circle to make the camera zoom in and out. The possibilities are endless with the Air Action ADK, now available to developers to implement in their apps.

Want to do more? Plug the Galaxy Note 10 to a monitor via HDMI, and turn the pocketable smart device into a full-powered Android desktop with Samsung DeX.

Connect the Galaxy Note10 to a PC or Mac via a compatible USB connection, and do even more, like transfer files between devices and run mobile apps on the PC desktop using a mouse and keyboard.

For the creatives, the Galaxy Note10 packs even more capabilities into their camera. With the Note10, Samsung is introducing the ability to add depth of field and effects to videos via Life Vocus Video. It makes full use of the multiple cameras and sensors on the phone to produce effects more precise than any app alone can do.

To edit the video, the Galaxy Note10 offers the precision of the S Pen, the power of its Exynos 9825 processor, and compatibility with apps such as the pre-installed Video editor and Adobe Rush. This is perfect for the creatives who want to be the first to publish.

AR Doodle and 3D Scanner also showcase the fun side of the Galaxy Note10. AR Doodle, when combined with the S Pen and the power of the Galaxy Note10, lets you draw in mid-air, add effects, animation, and even object tracking.

With the Galaxy Note10+ DepthVision camera, you can take 3D scans of objects like a bust or a head, as long as it fits in a box measuring at least 10cm³ up to 80cm³.

Of course, the Galaxy Note10 has plenty of power to spare for gaming.

Game Booster optimises the phone’s performance, while PlayGalaxy Link P2P streaming service lets you stream your PC games onto the phone and play it there.

Powering it all is a battery that has not only super-fast charging, but also the ability to charge other phones.

In Malaysia the Galaxy Note10 (256GB/8GB) is priced at RM3,699, and the Galaxy Note10+ (256GB/12GB) is priced at RM4,199 respectively. For a bigger capacity, the Galaxy Note10+ (512GB/12GB) retails at RM4,799.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 will be available on store shelves on Aug 23. For colours, the Galaxy Note10 is available in aura glow, aura black, and aura pink, while the Galaxy Note10+ is available in aura glow, aura white, and aura black.