Unearth these five hidden gems in the 2019 Steam sale before it finishes on July 9, all rated Very Positive by existing users and modestly priced at between US$0.99 and $9.99, from steering a frog detective in silly detective mystery “The Haunted Island,“ defeating an evil sorcerer as a child princess in “Tsioque” and helping a little sister get through a strange illness in “My Brother Rabbit” to the obscure collection of challenges called “Indecision” and Mexican folklore adventure “Mulaka.”

The Haunted Island, A Frog Detective Game (US$3.49, usually US$4.99 (RM 14, usually RM 20))

Solve the sweet, hour-long mystery of Martin, the sloth king’s supposedly haunted island, taking over where the royal court’s scientists have had to leave off. Chat to locals, pick up helpful items, play judge in a beachside dance competition, and generally enjoy the stupid silliness that’s being spread around.

Tsioque (US$9.37, usually US$12.99 (RM 38, usually RM 53))

As a child princess held captive by an evil wizard in her own castle, escape from the dungeon cell and meet all kinds of strange creatures on the way to taking back the throne. High quality, hand-animated characters populate this point-and-click adventure.

My Brother Rabbit (US$7.99, usually US$14.99 (RM 33, usually RM 61))

Play hide and seek with the objects a bunny needs to complete its quest: helping his little sister, a flower, as two real-world sibling counterparts accompany each other through the worries of a serious, undiagnosed illness. Excellent storytelling, classic hidden object pursuits and some light puzzling to boot.

Indecision (US$0.99, usually US$1.99 (RM 4, usually RM 8))

An extremely atypical jump & run game, purposefully vague and decidedly obscure, in which each level contains a different, apparently unconnected, but novel challenge. Only 20 minutes long yet not less satisfying for it.

Mulaka (US$9.99, usually US$19.99 (RM 41, usually RM 82))

A strikingly presented action game with an illustrative, polygonal style, and inspired by the folklore and landscapes of northern Mexico, with its Tarahumara shaman a competent long-distance runners, able warriors, shapeshifter, and healer. — AFP Relaxnews